Isolated storms on Sunday become more widespread Monday, and some may be severe

Cloud cover has moved into the region, but southerly wind flow continues to filter in warm and humid air into the region ahead of a cold front that will move through on Monday. Temperatures across the region are in the lower 70s, with coastal areas in the mid 60s. Clouds will continue to build heading into the night, while temperatures remain mild, only falling into the lower 60s and upper 50s for lows.

Tomorrow will begin with overcast skies as temperatures warm through the 60s and into the 70s. Rain should stay away for much of the morning before isolated showers enter the region during the early to mid afternoon. There is the chance for an isolated storm during the evening hours, but storms should hold off for the most part until after midnight. However, it is still a good idea to be weather aware as you get ready to enjoy Super Bowl festivities tomorrow night.

Scattered storms will start spreading across the area after midnight throughout the early morning hours of Monday. This is when severe weather can be expected to begin, with the main line of storms holding off until just after sunrise Monday morning. Storms will continue in a west to east manner through the evening hours across the region. The main threats with these Monday storms will be damaging wind gusts and the potential for some tornadoes. Make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts heading into the start of the workweek!

After Monday, skies will dry out and temperatures will return to average, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. This will make for partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, bringing ease to any plans you may have. Highs near the 70 degree mark again by the end of the week as partly cloudy skies continue, with storms returning to the forecast heading into the weekend.