Isolated storm chance early Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We still have a good amount of moisture across the area, so this will allow for some showers and storms to pop up and move through throughout the night Friday and early morning Saturday.

An isolated stronger storm is possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. A majority of the stronger energy will stay to our north, but it is possible to dip down and produce a few stronger storms.

Outside of the storms, partly cloudy skies will be the feature for Saturday.

Highs will go back into the upper 70s to low 80s for everyone, but cool air is on its way!

Lows Saturday will go down to the low 60s, but Sunday is when the cold front arrives. More shower activity is expected ahead of it, but the driest and coolest air of the season is behind it.

Highs will drop to the 50s and overnight lows to the 20s and 30s.

