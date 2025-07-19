Isolated showers with triple digit heat index

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The heat is here to stay through the rest of the weekend with low rain chances through Saturday night and Sunday.

A heat advisory remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for majority across the area with a few showers for some neighborhoods.

Isolated showers are expected to slowly dissipate through the night with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday is expected to be a rinse and repeat of Saturday with highs in the upper 90s and triple digit heat indices. Heat Advisories are expected yet again,

Shower activity will be slim Sunday as a high pressure stationed over the Gulf is pumping dry air into our area.

Now is a good time to remind everyone of the importance of staying cool during these extremely high temperatures.

Take breaks indoors and drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.