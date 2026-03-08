Isolated showers linger overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures and conditions will be staying fairly consistent...for now.

Overnight, we will go back to the low to mid 60s with muggy conditions. This will allow for morning fog yet again Monday morning.

Temperatures will quickly warm to the 80s Monday afternoon. Shower activity will hold off for most neighborhoods until the evening hours, possible lingering overnight into early Tuesday morning. As of now, south Georgia looks to get in on a majority of rain activity, but the Big bend could easily see isolated showers as well.

Tuesday and Wednesday looks to be rain free for the most part, but clouds will be sticking around.

Thursday is when a cold front arrives with a fairly active line of showers and storms ahead of it. As of right now, severe storms are still up in the air, but rain and some rumbles of thunder look to be almost definite.

Once the front passes though, highs will drop to the 70s! Although it will be short lived, it will be a nice break from the 80s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.