Isolated showers are expected Monday before drier weather takes over Tuesday

After a round of severe storms moved through the region this afternoon, skies have cleared out and we are left with some passing clouds this evening. As much as 4 inches of rain fell across parts of the Big Bend today, while most of the region saw around 1 inch. Temperatures are dropping through the 50s and will fall through the 40s after midnight. Isolated showers are possible throughout the night along with some areas of patchy fog as lows dip into the mid 40s by the early morning.

Tomorrow will begin with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures warming through the 50s during the morning hours. Isolated showers will be possible across the area tomorrow, although the vast majority of the region will remain dry. Highs will warm into the mid 60s during the afternoon hours as some sun tries to peak out from behind the clouds closer to sunset. A northerly influence in the wind direction will help to bring cooler and drier weather into the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday through Thursday brings the driest period of the week with no rain expected, and ample sunshine, especially on Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will bring lows into the 30s with highs in the 60s. Southerly wind flow reintroduces itself into the forecast during the day on Friday, increasing both temperatures and humidity across the region. This will bring back the chance for isolated showers into the weekend, as highs return to the 70s.