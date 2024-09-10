Indirect impacts from Francine felt along coastline Tuesday, widespread rain Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While the bulk of indirect impacts from the tropical system Francine will be felt mid- to late-week, coastline impacts could start as early as Tuesday.

Tuesday areas of higher rip current hazards, brief moderate rainfall, and higher surf will all be possible.

Wednesday will bring us more rainfall even inland to South Georgia. Surf by midweek will be higher, there will be rip current dangers, and brief moderate to heavy showers will then be possible through the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Rain will be widespread through the end of the week.

Francine is expected to make landfall midweek somewhere along the Louisiana coastline, so we are not looking at any direct impacts here at home.

It is as Francine moves inland and to the north we have more moisture moving into most of our neighborhoods. The southeast side of Big Bend will not receive as much rain as the tri-state does during this period.

We could see higher rain totals of rain through Friday near the Franklin county coastline and tri-state area with 1-3 inches expected closer to the I-75 corridor.

We will keep a close eye on any of these indirect impacts we may experience during this time.