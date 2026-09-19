Increased moisture causing scattered storms

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Showers and storms will start at around 6-7 p.m. Saturday and linger into the late evening.

Anyone attending the FAMU game, pack an umbrella and keep an eye on the radar because the bulk of the activity is expected to move through right around kickoff.

Through the night, the showers will pass and it will be a calm overnight. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s.

Sunday will be a similar situation, but showers could start as early as around noon - 1 p.m.. Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s.

The first day of fall is right around the corner, but we are going to keep the summer feel going with hot, humid, and rainy conditions.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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