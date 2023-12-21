If you're dreaming of a white Christmas... you may be out of luck this year in much of the U.S.

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A slow and steady warming trend is underway in our area! Thursday's highs will be in the low 60s which is about average for this time of year.

Starts will still be chilly in the 30s and 40s through the end of the week, but by the weekend, lows will only drop to the upper 40s and 50s!

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected overhead these next few days.

I am glad Mariah Carey "won't even wish for snow" this year. It will be hard to find across the country! Bing Crosby fans will have to keep dreaming of snow. Our forecast brings rain!

Warmer than average temperatures will felt across the Big Bend and South Georgia has highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s!

First signs of rain come as spotty showers late Christmas Eve (Sunday) night.

By Christmas Day, most of us will be hearing the rain drops fall on roofs long after Santa has returned to the North Pole.

Rain continues throughout the day into Tuesday.