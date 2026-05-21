Hurricane Season 2026 - NOAA has issued its outlook

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has come out with their outlook for the 2026 season.

They are forecasting a BELOW AVERAGE season starting June 1st, 2026.

NOAA predicts a 55% chance for a below average season, 35% chance for a near average season, and a 10% chance for an above average season.

The numbers breakdown to:

Named storms - 8-14

Hurricanes - 3-5

Major Hurricanes - 1-3

This comes after a relatively below average season in 2025, with only one landfall from Tropical Storm Chantal in South Carolina.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.