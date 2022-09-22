Tropics Check Thursday morning (9/22)

TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona remains a major Category 4 storm Thursday morning.

As Fiona moves north, Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Bermuda.

As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports some weakening present on latest satellite imagery of the major hurricane.

Some clouds are forming in the eye which concludes strengthening has lessened.

New forecasts show Fiona glancing by Bermuda as a major Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane Fiona is still no threat to our area, and moves north toward Novia Scotia later this weekend.

Invest 98-L is still disorganized as well. No clear center has formed as of Thursday afternoon.

Likelihood of formation over the next 3 and 5 day period remains high though.

It is way too far out to forecast positioning of this storm, but we will keep you updated as you will be the First to Know.