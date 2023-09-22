Tropical Storm Ophelia to move north, through mid-Atlantic states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Ophelia will make a move toward the mid-Atlantic coastal states, well away from our region and the Florida peninsula.

Sixteen is about 200 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and will approach that area this weekend.

Ophelia is moving north at 12 mph, with peak sustained winds of 60 mph.

Ophelia will continue to move north, then make a slight turn west as it approaches the North Carolina coast with a predicted landfall Saturday morning. It is expected to remain a tropical storm with winds of 65 mph at landfall.

Tropical Storm Warnings are up for Cape Fear, North Carolina to Fenwick Island, Deleware, Chesapeake Bay south of Smith Point, Tidal Ptomac south of Cobb Island, and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. This is for the expectation of tropical storm force winds in these areas over the next 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina to Chincoteague, Virginia, Chesapeake Bay south of Colonial Beach, Virginia, Neuse and Pamlico Rivers, and portions of Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. This is for the likelihood of life threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations over the next 48 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Surf City to Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. This is for the possibility of life threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations over the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is no threat to the Big Bend and Southern Georgia.