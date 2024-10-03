Tropical Storm Leslie in the Atlantic; check its track here

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leslie became the newest Cape Verde tropical storm late Wednesday night in the eastern North Atlantic.

Leslie has peak winds of 40 mph, located about 500 miles southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands.

It's moving west at 6 mph late Wednesday.

The outlook is for Leslie to continue to gradually strengthen into a hurricane by Friday as to moves to the west, then northwest, over the weekend.

Leslie is a distant Atlantic storm and will not threaten land anytime soon, if at all.

