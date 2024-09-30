Watch Now
Tropical Storm Kirk to grow into hurricane; see where it's going

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Kirk is in the open waters of the eastern North Atlantic, set to become the season's latest hurricane.

It has highest winds of 60 mph while moving west at 12 mph. Its center was located roughly 800 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands.

The expectation is for Kirk to continue to get stronger, topping major hurricane level later this week as to moves to the west, then northwest by the end of the week.

The path does not bring Kirk anywhere close to the Big Bend area or the United States as a whole.

