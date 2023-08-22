Tropical Storm Harold forms in Gulf overnight Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Harold is about 155 miles off the coast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect for the southern coastline of Texas as the tropical storm approaches.

Sustained winds are around 45 MPH.

Harold is expected to bring heavy rain to South Texas through early Wednesday morning. Inland flooding is possible and can be just as dangerous as coastal flooding.

Coastal flooding is also a possibility through Tuesday evening.

Tropical Storm Harold is expected to gain some strength over the next few hours, but rapid intensification is not likely.

