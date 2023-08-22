Watch Now
First To Know WeatherHurricane Center

Actions

Tropical Storm Harold forms in Gulf overnight Tuesday

Tropical Storm Harold to impact South Texas through midweek
Tropical Storm Harold to impact South Texas through midweek<br/>
Tropical Storm Harold to impact South Texas through midweek<br/>
Tropical Storm Harold to impact South Texas through midweek
Posted at 5:31 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 05:31:54-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Harold is about 155 miles off the coast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Watches are in effect for the southern coastline of Texas as the tropical storm approaches.

Sustained winds are around 45 MPH.

Harold is expected to bring heavy rain to South Texas through early Wednesday morning. Inland flooding is possible and can be just as dangerous as coastal flooding.

Coastal flooding is also a possibility through Tuesday evening.

Tropical Storm Harold is expected to gain some strength over the next few hours, but rapid intensification is not likely.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.