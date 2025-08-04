Tropical Storm Dexter moving NE, to remain over Atlantic waters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Dexter is keeping a steady strength trend in place Monday evening over the western waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Dexter is moving northeast at 15 mph with highest winds of 45 mph. It is less than 300 miles north-northwest of Bermuda.

The outlook is for the system to maintain tropical storm-level strength while continuing on a northwest path through the end of this week before becoming a post-tropical low-pressure system in the northern part of the North Atlantic.

This system has zero chance to reach our area and will not factor into the weather pattern for the Big Bend or southern Georgia in any way, shape, or form.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.