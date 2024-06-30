Tropical Depression Three forms in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Depression 3 formed in the far southwestern Gulf of Mexico in the Bay of Campeche Sunday afternoon.

As of 5pm EDT, it has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

It is expected to strengthen into a weak 40 mph tropical storm overnight before moving onshore eastern Mexico. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will earn the name Chris.

The only local impacts expected to the Big Bend will be an increased Rip Current risk along the coastline, even though surf will remain relatively calm. If venturing out to the beach this week, use extra caution in stepping into the ocean waters.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest.