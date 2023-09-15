Watch Now
Tropical Depression Fifteen Has Formed In Atlantic

Sep 15, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Depression Fifteen has developed in the open Atlantic and is expected to move north of the Caribbean Sea and stay away from land for the foreseeable future.

Fifteen is less than 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, moving northwest at 12 mph, with highest sustained winds estimated to be 35 mph.

Fifteen is expected to move northwestward become Tropical Storm Nigel later tonight. It is then expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the open Atlantic later this weekend into early next week.

