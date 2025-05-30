Tech tools become lifelines as Florida prepares for hurricane season

Affordable tech options help keep phones charged and refrigerators running during power outages.

Local officials say now is the time to prepare.

Watch the video to see how Hurricane Helene impacted power in the Big Bend area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Florida heads into another hurricane season, it’s not just batteries and bottled water you’ll want to stock up on. I’m Lentheus Chaney, your Monticello neighborhood reporter. I’ll show you why tech tools—like this portable solar charger—can help keep you connected when the lights go out during and after a storm.

From solar-powered generators to compact power banks, tech tools are becoming essential for maintaining safety and comfort during power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Helene struck Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 storm. The storm caused widespread power outages, leaving nearly 1.2 million customers across the state in the dark.

Neighbor Keith Martin lost power for several days after Helene hit Tallahassee. He says using a battery-powered generator to run his Wi-Fi kept him connected—and keeping his refrigerator running saved him money.

“I find out that the battery-powered ones are much more quiet, economical and you don’t need gasoline and all the fumes and hassle. I can rerun my refrigerator, my microwave and a portable air conditioner all off the batteries,” Martin said.

Solar and battery generators like Martin’s can be operated indoors and can range in price from a couple of hundred dollars to a few thousand, depending on size and capacity.

If that’s out of your price range, more affordable options—like solar power banks for mobile devices—are available online and in stores for under $50. These compact tools can at least keep your phone charged, and many include built-in flashlights to help you stay safe during a power outage.

Kristy Anderson, director of the Jefferson County Emergency Operations Center, encourages neighbors to assess their disaster recovery needs and start preparing early. She says her office is working on a grant to provide small solar battery backups to the community—and notes that emergency management agencies in your county may already offer similar tools for free.

“We encourage residents to have a plan you know make sure that you have batteries for your flashlights you know when the power goes out there may not be light outside you know and you’re gonna step on some debris which could harm you also I encourage residents to keep in touch with the emergency management office if they have any questions, we are constantly pushing out information,” Anderson said.

And it’s not just about power. Apps like Bridgefy and Zello can help neighbors message each other even if cell towers go down. A little storm-season prep now can bring a lot more peace of mind later.

Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

