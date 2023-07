TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Subtropical Storm Don has been named as of Friday morning.

The storm will stay well off the coastline of the United States.

Don is not a threat to our area.

As of Friday morning, Don was moving north at 6 MPH with maximum wind speeds of 50 MPH.

The system will eventual turn to the northwest and then southwest throughout the weekend and early hours of next week.