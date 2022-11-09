Region prepares for anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole

(WTXL) — With Tropical Storm Nicole approaching Florida and projected to alter weather in Florida’s Big Bend and south Georgia within the next 48 hours, communities are preparing for the storm.

As of Wednesday morning, Florida's Big Bend is under a Tropical Storm Warning, which was issued by the National Weather Service.

The storm is off Florida’s east coast and projected to make landfall between West Palm Beach and Vero Beach.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management, self-service sandbag stations are open at the Taylor County Public Works office located on East Highway 27 in Perry and at the county roll-off site in Steinhatchee.

Leon County Schools District announced Wednesday morning that its personnel will participate in a Leon County Emergency Management call later Wednesday morning on updates on Nicole.

The school district added it plans to make an announcement at 3 p.m. Wednesday on the status of school operation for Thursday.