Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms; see when it could impact gulf coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our eyes are on the tropics this week. In the western Caribbean, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has formed.

The National Hurricane Center has seen enough strengthening of the system over the last several hours for the PTC Nine designation which had been known as Invest 97-L.

By midweek, this tropical system will enter the southern Gulf of Mexico.

At this point, the likelihood of further development and strengthening is high. The system moves away from land interaction and into warm water and calmer upper atmospheric conditions.

A tropical system needs a few things to thrive and strengthen: warm water, low friction/ limited to no land interaction, and low upper level wind (shear).

This system will check all those boxes to strengthen as it moves into the southern Gulf midweek.

ABC 27 Warm water promotes formation chances and strengthening



ABC 27 Low shear environment promotes growth potential



The system will move north after entering the southern Gulf, and by late-week, the eastern Gulf Coast will be feeling the impacts from heavy rain, wind, tornado potential, storm surge, and even rip currents in those not directly impacted by the storm.

Landfall potential occurs late Thursday or early Friday.

Where those direct impacts will be felt is still to be determined. The storm's movement will more than likely continue within the cone, wobbling from time to time as it moves north.

We are in 'ready' stage meaning we've identified a system with potential impacts to us. It would be a good idea to get supplies ready, stock up on things you may need if without power for a few days, and make sure previous supplies have been restocked.

ABC 27 'Ready stage' as tropical disturbance moves into southern Gulf this week



The next name on the Atlantic Basin season is Helene and will likely be the name of this system by midweek.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest on the tropics.