Hurricane Oscar forms near Cuba, no threats to the Big Bend as it turns out to the Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Oscar forms Saturday, but this storm has no impact to us here in Georgia or the Big Bend.

It holds strength as a category 1 hurricane off to the eastern side of Cuba's eastern coastline.

As a matter of fact, no direct impacts are expected for Florida as the storm turns out to the Atlantic.

Hurricane Oscar approaches western Cuba early next week as a category 1 hurricane.

The storm will then make a V as it turns back into the Atlantic by early week after becoming a tropical storm while interacting with Cuba's northeastern coastline.