Flooding concerns rise in Thomasville as Helene approaches

Thomas University has announced campus closures from Wednesday through Friday in response to the storm.

Sandbags will be availableat eight collection sites across the county.

Watch the video to see how local businesses are preparing for potential flooding.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Flooding is a big concern for local businesses here, but with the threat of severe storms, it's top of mind.

I'm checking in with neighbors and students as they brace for the impact of the approaching storm.

With Helene on the way, I checked in with Amy Aspinwall at JJ Auto Sales on Smith Avenue

"We get worried every time we hear a storm is coming," said Aspinwall.

I was just weeks ago when a storm flooded the area around her business.

With inches of rain possible from Helene, she's ready for...

"The parking lots will be flooded, cars could be flooded, the water comes in through the doors, floods our office area as well if we're not prepared for it," said Aspinwall.

Amy plans to move cars to higher ground and get sandbags for the office doors.

For students at Thomas University, both campuses will close from Wednesday to Friday.

"There's trees in the streets that are on the power lines so anything could happen and the trees could fall and it'll hit the power lines and then it'll be without power," said Banay.

Devin Banay, is a fourth year student at the university.

"I Don't know how much rain were supposed to get, I think that Tallahassee is gojng to get pretty hard and we're not too far from it, " said Banay.

Amy says Thomasville typically sees less damage than nearby areas, regardless of the storm's strength.

"Thomasville has been very fortunate with the amount of damage we get when there's storms," said Aspinwall.

County leaders tell me neighbors facing any weather emergency should call 911.

For Thomas University students, make sure you're familiar with the university's emergency response plan.

Sandbags will be available starting for neighbors with a limit of 10 bags per household. neighbors are expected to fill the bags themselves, and shovels and sand will be provided.

Sandbag collection sites:

