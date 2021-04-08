CSU releases 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook was just released by Colorado State University and it calls for above normal activity. The reasons for this forecast is due warmer than normal sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and lack of El Nino this summer/fall.

Warmer sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Basin where tropical systems develop provide more heat energy which helps more storms develop and helps them become stronger.

El Nino comditions generally increase vertical wind shear across the Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes. Without the stronger upper level winds, it allows storms to live longer.

Just a reminder.... this isn't an indicator for landfalling storms, but overall activity across the entire Atlantic Basin.

The full forecast from Colorado State University can be found here.