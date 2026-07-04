Humidity starting to creep back in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy 4th of July!

We will slowly be returning to a more summer-like pattern through the rest of the weekend as humidity rises and afternoon showers and storms return.

The dry air was nice while it lasted, but it is starting to break apart and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the weekend and to start the work week.

Lows will remain in the mid 70s while daytime highs stick to the mid to upper 90s. With the humidity returning, it will cause feels like temperatures to climb more into the triple digits.

The increased moisture will also allow more shower and storm activity throughout the afternoons. Nothing is looking severe, just general summertime storms.

Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and finding ways to stay cool!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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