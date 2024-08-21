Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Humidity slowly sneaks back in with end-of-week scattered storms

Humidity slowly sneaks in with scattered storms by end of week
ABC 27
Humidity slowly sneaks in with scattered storms by end of week<br/>
Humidity slowly sneaks in with scattered storms by end of week
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting our Wednesday with dew point temperatures in the mid 60s in some neighborhoods!!

That is something to celebrate if you like the cooler, drier air, because those low dew point temperatures are HARD to find this time of year.

Drier air doesn't last long- it is the southeast in late August after all.

Highs stay in the mid 90s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. We cannot rule out a few spot showers closer to the I-75 neighborhoods.

Storms stay spotty Thursday, but we see those pop up on radar over the tri-state to the east throughout the afternoon.
This is a good sign humidity is back.

Afternoon storms will be scattered through the weekend, too.

Highs drop to the low 90s, but without rain or storms above, it will feel much hotter and much more sticky through the afternoons.

Keeping those umbrellas close though, because we have scattered storm activity through the end of the week, the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood