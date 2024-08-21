Humidity slowly sneaks back in with end-of-week scattered storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are starting our Wednesday with dew point temperatures in the mid 60s in some neighborhoods!!

That is something to celebrate if you like the cooler, drier air, because those low dew point temperatures are HARD to find this time of year.

Drier air doesn't last long- it is the southeast in late August after all.

Highs stay in the mid 90s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. We cannot rule out a few spot showers closer to the I-75 neighborhoods.

Storms stay spotty Thursday, but we see those pop up on radar over the tri-state to the east throughout the afternoon.

This is a good sign humidity is back.

Afternoon storms will be scattered through the weekend, too.

Highs drop to the low 90s, but without rain or storms above, it will feel much hotter and much more sticky through the afternoons.

Keeping those umbrellas close though, because we have scattered storm activity through the end of the week, the weekend and into early next week.

