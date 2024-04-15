Humidity makes a comeback this week but only after a dry and mild Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday brings us dry air and mild weather with lots of sunshine to enjoy.

Highs top out in the mid 80s, but with drier air around, it will not feel as sticky as the rest of the week.

Wind at the surface shifts out of the south/southwest which will mean an influx of moisture and warmer temperatures to our neighborhoods.

Highs will continue to climb throughout the week to the upper 80s.

Moisture (humidity) will increase, so those sticky afternoons we have been avoiding for the most part are back around!

A few stray showers cannot be ruled out through the week, but this will be an isolated rain chance, with little accumulation expected.

Spotty showers bring us into Saturday and Sunday, but right now these are not looking like washout either. We will keep watching those weekend plans for you though!

