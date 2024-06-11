Hottest stretch of year keeps us searching for ways to stay cool!!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Feeling extra hot these last few days?

You are not alone!

Highs the last 4 days have topped out in the upper 90s! Some days felt even hotter with humidity around.

Temperatures Tuesday start in the mid to upper 70s.

If you are like me, the A/C has been running 24/7 trying to keep things decently cool in the house! The A/C is not looking to get a break Tuesday afternoon though.

Highs will likely be in the mid 90s.

Highs will top out closer to the normal high of 91-degrees for the rest of the week.

Mid to low 90s bring us into the weekend.

As far as rain chances go, most rains stays to our south where tropical moisture will be funneling into the peninsula for large rain totals.

In the Big Bend, an isolated storm will be possible Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. These will be more summer-like storms. These pop up and fizzle out close to where they form.

The weekend brings less rain chances! Highs do return to the mid 90s here though.

