Hot, humid, and afternoon showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As we continue to see temperatures rise, a mix of daytime heating, moisture, and the sea breeze will allow for showers to bubble up starting Sunday.

Lows Saturday night will stick to the upper 60s with cloud cover.

Dew points are rising into the 60s as well, making the next 5-7 days feeling very humid.

Highs Sunday will reach the low 90s for just about everyone. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Sunday afternoon for eastern neighborhoods along I-75.

These shower chances will stick with us each day next week as we will be staying consistently warm and humid.

It is feeling like summer out there! Stay hydrated!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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