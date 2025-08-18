Hot start to the week with lower rain chances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A wind from the northeast will cause spotty to scattered showers along I-75 south to the Big Bend.

These showers will be minimal and mainly cause heavy downpours and gusty winds at times.

Highs will stay in the low 90s, but climb as we move throughout the week.

Heat advisories are likely to return mid week as temperatures will be climbing to the mid 90s with limited shower activity to cool us off. Stay hydrated!

Rain chances will eventually rise again towards the end of the week and into the weekend as a front approaches our area.

So moral of the story, it is going to be a hot week!

