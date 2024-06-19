Hot and humid with a warm breeze out of the east Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Wednesday morning to you!

We start out the morning with warm wind from the east.

Franklin and Wakualla counties could see higher gusts today (closer to 40 MPH) thanks to easterly wind picking up speed over lower friction water of the Apalachee Bay. Inland wind gusts will be closer to 15-20 MPH.

Temperatures start in the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday morning.

Phew!

Highs climb to the mid-90s by the afternoon, but with high humidity, we could feel a lot warmer.

With extra moisture in our atmosphere, it will be hard for our sweat to evaporate. Evaporate is a cooling process.

This means that evaporation of sweat will be limited, therefore, making it harder to swing into that cooling process.

Make sure you have extra water and ways to cool off Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will be spotty across the southeast side of the Big Bend Wednesday morning with spotty shower chances across the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday afternoon.