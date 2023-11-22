HOLIDAY WEEK FORECAST: Storms move out, cooler air and cloudy skies settle in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our time off for the holidays is upon us, and family and friends are set to arrive.

The good news Wednesday is traveling will be a little easier as storms move out of the area by early morning.

Wednesday afternoon brings cooler temperatures with cloudy skies to our area.

The only problems you may run into are getting safely in and out of the busy grocery store parking lots and finding the ingredients for the recipe.

Weather-wise, we settle down and cool off quiet a bit over the next few days.

Cooler air but cloudy skies settle in through end of week

Mostly cloudy skies will lead us into Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons.

The backyard football forecast with your cousins and uncles, who still think they are young enough to play, will be cloudy and in the low 60s.

By the time everyone sits down for Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, clouds will still be around and temperatures hold in the low 60s and upper 50s.

Early morning shopping on Black Friday will be CHILLY!

You may want to grab your old jackets before heading out, or you might find yourself trying to get a deal on a new one. Early morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds returns Saturday and Sunday with highs rising to the low 70s.