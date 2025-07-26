Highs soar to triple digits; extreme heat incoming

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you think Saturday was hot, wait until the beginning of next week! Highs will be bumped up to triple digits as extreme heat will enter the area.

A high pressure is moving into the area and is bringing lots of dry, hot air with it.

Sinking air is associated with this high, preventing any showers from forming, so that means no relief from the heat.

A Heat Advisory is in place Saturday until 6 p.m. as highs are in the upper 90s with triple digit heat indices.

More Heat Advisories are certain and Extreme Heat Warnings are possible moving into Sunday, with Monday being the hottest day. High temperatures will be in the triple digits.

This extreme heat is nothing to overlook as it can pose a dangerous threat to your health.

Please make sure to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay indoors!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.