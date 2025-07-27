Highs continue to climb! Triple digits remain in the forecast to start the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The heat has arrived and it is here to stay! Highs are expected to climb even more Monday reaching triple digits.

As the high pressure continues to sit to the northwest, it is causing a heat dome to continue to sit over top.

Providing sinking air, the high is preventing any rain activity, so the only relief is some shade from a few clouds in the sky.

Your best bet is to remain indoors for the beginning of the week as this heat is dangerous!

Heat advisories remain across the area through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

The high pressure will begin to move out Tuesday, but will be replaced with a trough which will increase rain chances midweek.

High temperatures will drop sightly to the mid to upper 90s, but it will be very humid.

Please make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and hydrated in this heat!

