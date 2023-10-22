Highs back to the 80s but rain stays away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are ending the weekend with high elevation clouds filtering out some sunshine Sunday afternoon.

Even with cloud cover moving in, we can expect highs to still top out in the low 80s.

This is right about average for this time of year.

The work week looks like much of the same!

A very consistent forecast brings us cloud cover most days ( a few days some clouds break apart more than others).

Highs remain in the low 80s.

Lows stay in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

We add in a few spotty showers at the end of the week.