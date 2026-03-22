High pressure keeping the sunshine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Showers will continue to be nonexistent as long as the high pressure sticks around which looks to be through Monday.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will be welcoming foggy mornings back for a little while as we wait for the next batch of dry air which will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

Partly sunny skies are in store for Monday with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon.

A weak cold front arrives Tuesday with isolated shower activity, nothing strong. This will cause temperatures to drop to the upper 70s for daytime highs, but not for long! We will quickly return to the 80s by Thursday.

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