Here comes the chill; lows drop into the 30s later this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We start the new week off with showers moving out and cloud cover hovering overhead through Monday morning.

Blue skies and clouds mix above through the afternoon as highs reach into the low 60s.

Cooler air keeps filling in throughout the rest of the week.

Highs consistently stay in the low 60s and upper 50s through most of the week, but lows keep dropping through midweek.

We wake up on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s!!

On Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 30s!

Cloud cover and more moisture in our atmosphere overnight to start the week prevents temperatures from dropping too far.

It is when the drier air and clearer nights return by midweek our concerns for a colder start than not return.

Patchy frost is possible early Wednesday and Thursday mornings- especially outside city limits.