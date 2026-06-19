Heavy rain triggers flood advisories in Leon & multiple counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A series of Areal Flood Advisories is in effect for several western counties withing the ABC 27 service area.

One such advisory includes Leon and Gadsden counties and extends farther west into the interior of the Florida Panhandle. This advisory zone is in effect until 6:15pm. Up to two inches of rain has fallen within the advisory zone, with another one to three inches possible through early this evening.

A second advisory area includes Decatur and Seminole counties in southwestern Georgia, ending at 4:45, where similar rain amounts of accumulated.

Areas with poor drainage may encounter standing water, along with low-lying locations. Road travel will be more hazardous because of downpours and water on roadways.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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