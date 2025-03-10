Heavy rain over weekend leads to high rainfall totals early Monday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Severe storm activity has cleared, and we are left with soggy roadways early Monday morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Sunshine will not help us evaporate some of that extra water off of roadways as quickly Monday, because we have mostly cloudy skies setting up overhead for the afternoon.

Water will slowly recede from roadways and runoff areas, but we received close to 5" in some areas (radar indicated), so it will take a minute for water to find its way to rivers and streams.

Some river, creek, and streams in your neighborhoods may run a little high over the next few days. Make sure you are not walking or driving through flooded areas.

While rivers may swell, our skies overhead return sunshine Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies will mean more blue sky overhead as highs top out in the 70s.

Drier air sticks around through midweek.

A few spot showers return Thursday night, but we are not looking at a washout with this system.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.