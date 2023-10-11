Heavy rain on the way Wednesday night through Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low pressure system moves closer to our area through Wednesday, and our rain chances increase throughout the day.

Not only do rain chances increase, but heavy rain is likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Around 1-2" is possible in some neighborhoods, but areas of higher accumulation are also possible.

It will also be breezy as rain moves in, too. Winds offshore around Franklin County could be closer to 40 MPH with some of those same gusts closer to the coastline.

Inland wind will gust around 20-25 MPH at times.

We cannot rule out a drizzle early Wednesday morning, but the moderate to heavy, widespread rain moves in during afternoon hours.

Some storms along the coastline could be stronger to severe Wednesday night through early Thursday. Some storms could contain gustier wind, and we cannot rule out a brief, spin up tornado along coastal and inland coastal communities.