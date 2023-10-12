Heavy rain continues Thursday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tornado Watch remains in effect for most coastal counties and the Suwannee Valley until 9 AM.

A low pressure system moves onshore from the Gulf Thursday morning bringing heavy rain and strong storm potential.

Heavy rain has been falling across our area for most of Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rounds of heavy rain continue throughout the early to mid-morning hours.

Showers move out last for areas across Taylor County closer to or just after lunch.

A few spotty showers are possible again Friday into Saturday morning.

Drier and cooler conditions return for the end of the weekend as highs drop to the low 70s with plenty of sunshine around!