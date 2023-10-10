Heavy rain arrives midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday brings increased cloud cover throughout the day.

It was a cooler start to the day with lows in the 40s and 50s, and Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the low 80s.

Cloud cover increases Tuesday afternoon, so Wednesday morning's temperatures will be a little warmer.

Rain chances increase Wednesday afternoon, and heavy rain is possible into Thursday.

A low pressure system in the gulf will fuel moderate to heavy, widespread showers most of Thursday.

Depending on warmer air lifts, we could also see some stronger storms at times across the coastline.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a 'marginal' or isolated risk of severe weather on Wednesday night across the western and eastern coastlines of the Big Bend.

Most of us will see the heavy rain though.

Storms move out by Saturday morning, and we are left with cooler and drier air for the weekend.

