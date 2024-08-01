Heat indices climb to triple digit teens again Thursday in some neighborhoods

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The only relief from the heat Thursday will be a few scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Otherwise, the heat is on across the tri-state and Big Bend AGAIN Thursday afternoon.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 90s, but extra moisture in the atmosphere could make it feel up to 108 to the triple digit teens again.

Afternoon scattered showers and storms will be around once again.

Some storms may produce heavy rain or even gusty wind at times.

We are in this same pattern through the end of the beginning of the weekend.

