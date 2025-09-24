Heat continues with triple digit heat index, but rain is on the way

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As we continue with the dry spell, temperatures are in the 90s yet again.

Through the rest of the night Wednesday, spotty to isolated showers are possible in eastern counties due to small amounts of moisture trying to work its way in ahead of an approaching cold front.

We will start to see an increase in shower and storm activity Thursday as the front comes closer, but the bulk of the rain and storms will be Friday as the front fully moves through.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a few south Georgia counties in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday as a few isolated storms could produce gusty winds.

Once the cold front moves through, daytime highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s briefly before going back into the 90s come Sunday.

Break those umbrellas back out for the end of the week!

