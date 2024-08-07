Heat Advisories in place for some still without power

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Heat Advisories are in place Wednesday for areas with temperatures rising to the mid to upper 90s.

Unfortunately, some of these areas are still without power. Having a place to cool off will be important over the next few days, because he continues to rise and so do our 'feels like' temperatures. It will be difficult to stay cool, and even harder to cool off if you get overheated.

Highs Thursday will also be in the mid to upper 90s.

Friday a front moves through prompting scattered shower activity.

While we do not need the extra rain, the cooler weather will move in behind the storms.

Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to low 90s.

Drier air fills in early next week, too.

Sunday through early next week bring drier conditions with highs in the low 90s.