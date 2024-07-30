Heat Advisories in effect for parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend as the heat cranks up!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday brings another round of afternoon showers and storms.

Some storms could produce gusty wind in some South Georgia neighborhoods, but heavy rain is possible within storms in the rest of our neighborhoods.

We are really feeling the HEAT Tuesday.

Tuesday starts a warming trend through the end of the and into the weekend with highs topping out in the mid 90s.

This would not usually be a problem for us, but with the extra moisture in our atmosphere, things will feel more like 108-110-degrees at times!

That means you can get overheated quickly, and it will be hard to cool off if you are overheated.

Make sure you are watching for extra water on roadways from storms, but you are also keeping hydrated and cool!