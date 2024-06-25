HEAT ADVISORIES: Easy to overheat, hard to stay cool in Tuesday heat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — High temperatures with high dewpoint temperatures will overtake the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday.

Highs will climb to the upper 90s (very close to triple digits in some neighborhoods).

Highs well into the upper 90s Tuesday



Dewpoint temperatures climb well into the 70s!

Adding high amounts of moisture to the atmosphere with hot temperatures make it VERY easy to overheat.

Dewpoint temperatures will into the 70s Tuesday



We sweat to cool our bodies. Sweat evaporates in normal conditions, and evaporation is a cooling process.

So it is not the sweating that keeps us cool, but the evaporation of sweat that will help us cool off in hot weather.

With high humidity and lots of moisture already in the air, evaporation will not be as efficient Tuesday.

This means the cooling process our body would normal go through is less efficient.

It will be easy to get overheated!

Keep in mind, according to the World Health Organization, heat-related stress is the number one weather-related cause of death.

In 2023, around 2,300 people died of heat-related illness in the U.S, according to data analyzed by the Associated Press.

Below is a list of symptoms for heat-related illnesses.