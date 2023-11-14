Have an umbrella handy the next few days as rain remains in the forecast through Thursday

ENTER DATELINE — Light rain is falling across much of the region this afternoon and will continue to do so through the overnight hours. Temperatures across the region have remained in the low 60s due to lots of cloud cover and rainfall, and will cool into the upper 50s overnight. Skies will remain cloudy with periods of on and off showers throughout the night. Winds will begin to pick up during the overnight hours as well, blowing out of the east-northeast 15-20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be the rainiest day of the week, with the majority of the region picking up on some precipitation. Rain will remain steady throughout the day in western portions of the viewing area, while rain in eastern portions of the area will be more sporadic in nature. Southwest portions of the Big Bend will see 2-3 inches of rain through Thursday while western portions of southern Georgia will see 1-2 inches of rain. This includes Bainbridge which is under a severe drought, meaning some drought relief is on the way. The I-75 corridor will see less than an inch of rain.

Temperatures tomorrow will warm through the 60s throughout the day, with highs topping off in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will also be gusty, especially near the coast where portions of coastal Franklin county can gust upwards of 40 miles per hour.

Thursday will be the last day of showers across the region before the upper-level low begins to pull away and drier air enters the forecast to start the weekend. Friday will bring back some sun in between periods of clouds before a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky enters the forecast this weekend. Temperatures will also rebound into the low to mid 70s for this weekend. Have the umbrella handy for the next couple days, but by the time the weekend comes around you will no longer need it!