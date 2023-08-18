Hard to kick out heat even with drier air

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drier air moves in and our humidity levels stay lower.

This means the sticky-feeling we feel with high humidity days are out for now.

Friday's highs still top out in the upper 90s, and that goes for the weekend, too.

I would still take upper 90s with low atmospheric moisture than mid-90s and high humidity.

At least temperatures will feel a lot closer to the actual high than those 'feels-like' temperatures that soar into the 110s.

As far as rain chances go, we have only spotty storms possible through the weekend with chances increasing slightly Monday.

A tropical system out in the Gulf will move WELL to our south, but it could generate enough moisture for scattered showers and storms in our forecast Monday.

Otherwise, the only other impacts from this storm that stays well to our south will be strong rip current potential for late weekend and early next week.