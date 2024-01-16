COLD TEMPS ARRIVE: Hard Freeze Warnings in effect as temps drop to 20s Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We have cold weather related advisories and warnings in place in the next 24 hours.

First let's start what we can expect Tuesday morning. Right now, whatever time you are reading this Tuesday, it will be the warmest temperature for the rest of the day.

That is because we start out in the 50s Tuesday morning, and as temperatures should be rising, they drop consistently even during what would normally be 'peak heating hours'.

A cold front pushes through, and temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day from the 50s in the early morning hours Tuesday to the 40s by lunchtime, and eventually we will and on the mid to low 20s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in place for all of our area Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Difference between a hard freeze and freeze:

Hard Freeze vs. Freeze Warnings

As wind starts to calm through early morning hours, sinking air, and our atmosphere keeps calm without rapid mixing, temperatures are allowed to cool off very efficiently- especially with cold air moving in behind the front.

Some wind will be possible on Tuesday morning, so even with a light breeze, wind can effect our temperatures (more breeze typically helps atmosphere mix and temperatures stay slightly warmer).

The wind and cold temperatures (whether they warm up a few degrees or not) will make for some very cold 'feels-like' temperatures known as wind chill values.

We could 'feel like' it is closer to the teens Wednesday morning!

Make sure you bundle up!

Tuesday into Wednesday is not cold night in our forecast.

Thursday morning also brings another round of mid to upper 20s as lows!